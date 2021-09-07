New semester underway at College of New Caledonia campuses

Students returned to College of New Caledonia’s campuses for a new semester Tuesday, Sept. 7. (Photo courtesy of Mike Seehagel)

Masks are mandatory once again at the College of New Caledonia (CNC), as they welcomed students back for a new semester with more face-to-face learning.

Classes began at campuses across northern B.C., including Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Fort St. James on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

A COVID-19 Return to Campus Plan ensuring operations are aligned with the Government of B.C.’s directions was developed by CNC that had worked closely with the Ministry of Advanced Education Skills and Training.

CNC president Dr. Dennis Johnson said it is great to see students on campus and in classrooms once again.

“All of us at CNC have worked hard to ensure a safe and successful return to in-person classes,” Johnson said in a news release.

“But this pandemic is not over, and our return to campus plan will adapt to changing circumstances following provincial public health guidance.”

Masks are required at all CNC campuses, including classrooms.

In the release, CNC noted it encourages good hand hygiene, careful social contact, and respectful physical distancing.

Daily health checks prior to arriving on campuses are being promoted, and anyone with symptoms is encouraged to stay home and seek medical advice.

“We are urging students to tend to their own mental health and wellness,” said vice president of student affairs, Shelley Carter-Rose.

“We welcome students seeking support from our wellness coaching and counselling offices, by visiting Here2Talk.ca, or calling 1-877-857-3397 at any time day or night.”

For much of 2020 and 2021, students were asked to adjust to new forms of learning due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, this semester, students will have received a taste for campus life during orientation week events. Campuses in Quesnel, Vanderhoof, Burns Lake, Fort St. James and Mackenzie celebrated the occasion with different events such as barbeques, pizza days and program-specific orientation celebrations.

The return to campus for students attending one or more of the 15 different CNC year-round programs was in August.

