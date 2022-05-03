New sushi restaurant to open in Vanderhoof this summer

Fancy Sushi on Columbia Street West to open its doors in June

A sushi restaurant is coming to Vanderhoof with plans to open by end of June.

Sushi chef Armando Vincente and restaurant manager Sarath Murukan who are partners in the new restaurant said they’re planning to open Fancy Sushi at the former Village Inn Restaurant location on Columbia St. West.

In his 22 years as a sushi chef Vincente has worked in Bermuda, the Grand Cayman Islands, Hawaii, Halifax and Prince Ruper among other places. He said he’s excited to share his “sushi fusion” recipes with the Vanderhoof community.

Fancy Sushi will boast all different kinds of options including sashimi, maki, fusion maki and some of the latest recipes that they said have never been seen before in B.C.

The concept is for a dine-in restaurant with takeout and eventually delivery. There will be a family and kids menu as well as “grab-and-go” fixed lunch options, soup and sandwiches. They’re also planning for a beer and wine bar.

Vincente and Murukan were working together at a restaurant in Smithers where they got to talking and decided to make their mutual dream of owning their own restaurant a reality.

They said Vanderhoof was the perfect choice based on their market research. They’re both moving to the community along with their families.

“We checked out other places too but Vanderhoof is a good community with less restaurants with no sushi place,” Murukan said.

“We have experience and we’re going to do high quality food at an affordable price. The community needs more choices. Come check it out and you won’t regret it.”

