NH administers first COVID-19 vaccine to care aide worker in Prince George

Northern Health has administered its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
Biserka Becker, a care aide at Jubilee Lodge in Prince George was the first person to receive the vaccine in the health region, stated a Dec. 22 news release from Northern Health.
Biserka was vaccinated along with 10 other health care workers from University Hospital of Northern BC and Jubilee long-term care facility.
Dr. Marietije Slabbert, a high-risk health care worker was among the group that received the vaccine. Slabbert is the physician lead for the Intensive Care Unit at UHNBC and is considered high-risk as she works with COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
“This has been a really long journey for people working in health care, and the community at large, and it’s wonderful that this vaccine has finally arrived in the north; it’s like the best Christmas present ever,” Slabbert said.
“The team of physicians, nurses, care aides, cleaners — everybody has been working so hard, and we’ll continue working hard to get this vaccine to every person in the north who wants to be vaccinated.”
Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express
