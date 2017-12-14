No charges against BC RCMP officer for in-custody death

Conclusion of investigation into the actions of the officer from Valentine’s Day 2015.

Jacobus Jonker (File photo)

The BC Prosecution Service announced on Dec. 14 they will not be seeking charges against a member of the Smithers RCMP involved in an in-custody fatality.

The man was identified at the time as Jacobus Jonker, a Smithers rugby coach.

Read: Man dies as police watchdog investigates

Read: Jonker remembered as dedicated rugby coach

On Feb. 14, 2015 at approximately 11 p.m., a suspect was arrested and transported to the Smithers RCMP police detachment.

The suspect attacked an officer and a physical altercation ensued at the detachment. During the fight another officer held the suspect around his head and neck area.

The suspect lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He died in hospital on Feb.21, 2015.

The Independent Investigations Office conducted an investigation into the actions of the officer who held the suspect by the head and submitted a report to Crown Counsel for review by the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS).

The BCPS concluded that the available evidence did not meet the BCPS’s charge assessment standard. No charges have been approved.

More to come.

Previous story
Victoria gets approval for supervised consumption site
Next story
Penticton addiction recovery centre plan halted by neighbours

Just Posted

Site C dam goes ahead, cost estimate now up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan says Christy Clark left him no other choice

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

FCC votes along party lines to end ‘net neutrality’

Move rolls back restrictions that keep big providers from blocking services they don’t like

Family of Vancouver Island RCMP officer killed by drunk driver sues

Lawsuit seeks financial compensation from Kenneth Jacob Fenton

SPCA seizes 74 animals from Barriere property

Constables removed sheep, piglets, chickens and more

Penticton addiction recovery centre plan halted by neighbours

Recovery centre operator said neighbours bought property ‘in haste’

No charges against BC RCMP officer for in-custody death

Conclusion of investigation into the actions of the officer from Valentine’s Day 2015.

Victoria gets approval for supervised consumption site

It is scheduled to open in the spring/summer of 2018 and will be the first permanent facility on Vancouver Island

Home services, rental rates top concerns: B.C. seniors’ watchdog

Premier John Horgan pledges action on rental housing in 2018

‘Game-changing’ B.C.-born technology tests brain vital signs

B.C. neuroscientist describes the tech as ‘the world’s first objective physiological yard stick for brain function’

Most Read