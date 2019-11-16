No crafts fair in Fort St. James today due to a power outage

Residents in the district lost power on Nov. 16 at 7 am

Power outage in Fort St. James has led to the crafts fair in the district to be cancelled for the day.

Residents started losing power as early as 7 am in the morning and over 2000 people do not have electricity.

Several residential areas including south of Tachie Road, North Road, Germansen Landing Road lost power at around 7:30 am due to a motor vehicle accident.

Crews are estimated to arrive at 12:30 pm.

A vendor at the crafts fair, Jessie Rancourt posted on Facebook saying, “power is out in Fort St. James, crafts fair will resume tomorrow! Don’t come out today.”

The 45th annual crafts fair will resume tomorrow at 10 am at the Fort St. James Secondary School.

