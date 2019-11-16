Power outages across Fort St. James on Nov. 16.(BC Hydro)

No crafts fair in Fort St. James today due to a power outage

Residents in the district lost power on Nov. 16 at 7 am

Power outage in Fort St. James has led to the crafts fair in the district to be cancelled for the day.

Residents started losing power as early as 7 am in the morning and over 2000 people do not have electricity.

Several residential areas including south of Tachie Road, North Road, Germansen Landing Road lost power at around 7:30 am due to a motor vehicle accident.

Crews are estimated to arrive at 12:30 pm.

A vendor at the crafts fair, Jessie Rancourt posted on Facebook saying, “power is out in Fort St. James, crafts fair will resume tomorrow! Don’t come out today.”

The 45th annual crafts fair will resume tomorrow at 10 am at the Fort St. James Secondary School.

More to come.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Abortions rights advocates urge Liberals to turn politics into policy
Next story
Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

Just Posted

No crafts fair in Fort St. James today due to a power outage

Residents in the district lost power on Nov. 16 at 7 am

B.C. municipality wants ALC to reconsider their decision in regard to pipeline work camp

The ALC had rejected the construction of the Coastal GasLink work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport in October

Fort St. James project gets funding for wood fibre use

More than $27 million in grants have been given to 38 projects across the province.

Vanderhoof speed skater wins RBC Future Olympian funding

Alison Desmarais’ Olympic dream is back on track

Fort St. James receives annual grant to support vital community services

Fort St. James is receiving $41,626 from the province as a grant… Continue reading

Listening to Christmas music too early could affect your mental health

Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist, says preemptive Christmas music can trigger anxiety

Chilliwack family’s dog missing after using online pet-sitting service

Frankie the pit bull bolted and hit by a car shortly after drop off through Rover.com

B.C. wildlife experts urge hunters to switch ammo to stop lead poisoning in birds

OWL, in Delta, is currently treating two eagles for lead poisoning

Michael Buble becomes latest Canadian star to get waxed at Madame Tussauds

Buble’s duplicate makes its debut in December

B.C. First Nations drop out of court challenge, sign deals with Trans Mountain

Upper Nicola Band says deal represents a ‘significant step forward’

VIDEO: B.C. man trapped under ATV for days shows promise at Victoria hospital

Out of induced coma, 41-year-old is smiling, squeezing hands and enjoying sunshine

Ski resorts selling mountain water is a risky move, critics say

Alberta allowed ski resort in Kananaskis Country to sell about 50 million litres to third party

Sportsnet looks at new options for Coach’s Corner time slot, post-Don Cherry

Spokesperson says Hall of Fame feature on tap this weekend after co-host’s firing

Grand Forks residents protest on bridge to call for ‘fair’ compensation after 2018 floods

Demonstrators also criticized how long it has taken to be offered land deals

Most Read