No tsunami, damage expected after small earthquake near Masset

A map of the epicentre of Saturday’s small earthquake off the B.C. Coast. (US Geological Survey)

A small earthquake was detected near Masset on Saturday afternoon.

Earthquakes Canada says the 4.2-magnitude quake struck 94 kilometres west of the village, with the rumbling “lightly felt” there and the Village of Queen Charlotte.

There were no reports of damage and none were expected.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said the earthquake was not expected to create a tsunami.

Haida Gwaii has seen a number of historic quakes, including an 8.1-magnitude shake in 1949 that Earthquakes Canada says knocked cows off their feet and bounced cars around on the mainland.

The Canadian Press

