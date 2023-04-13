An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

An earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice. (Courtesy Earthquakes Canada)

No tsunami expected after earthquake off B.C. coast, seismologist says

No reports of the quake being felt on land

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 occurred off the coast of Vancouver Island this morning, but no impact is expected on land.

The earthquake occurred at 8:55 a.m. April 13 approximately 200 kilometres southwest of Port Alice, Natural Resources Canada seismologist Brindley Smith said.

There was no damage and there is no tsunami expected, Smith said.

“We’ve been following up with tsunami warning centre and we haven’t had anything come up since then,” Smith said.

Smith also said there have not been any reports of the earthquake being felt, but encourages anyone who did feel it to fill out a ‘did you feel it’ survey, which can be found at earthquakescanada.ca.

“We always encourage people to be prepared in the case of an earthquake that could result in significant damage – of course, we’re always concerned about the big one,” Smith said.

Those interested in learning about preparing for an earthquake can visit get getprepared.gc.ca, Smith said.

READ MORE: 2 minor earthquakes detected off Vancouver Island, in Haida Gwaii over weekend

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Earthquake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lower Mainland youth stabbed in targeted incident

Just Posted

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, attempts to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym en route to the championship. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Nisga’a to host 2024 Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Terrace

An April 11, 2023 avalanche near Stewart, B.C. has killed one heliskier and left three others injured, Last Frontier Heliskiing confirmed. (Black Press Media file photo)
1 dead, 3 injured in avalanche in northwestern B.C.

Northern B.C. will keep its six ridings in the provincial legislature, a boundaries commission recommends. (Image courtesy the University of Northern British Columbia)
No change to northern ridings, provincial election boundaries commission recommends

Seabridge Gold expects its 2023 drilling program on its Iskut property will yield returns, as it hopes to explore another two areas in Northwestern B.C.’s Golden Triangle. (Seabridge Gold photo)
Seabridge Gold sets sights on major expansion in B.C.’s ‘Golden Triangle’ in 2023