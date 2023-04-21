The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home. A black bear yawns at its enclosure at the Dachigam National Park on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Mukhtar Khan

North Vancouver man fined for repeatedly feeding black bear and cub

Conservation officer investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service says a North Vancouver man has been fined for feeding black bears at his home.

Court records show Vitali Shevchenko faced two charges under the Wildlife Act.

One charge was stayed, and Shevcheko was fined $5,000 on Wednesday after pleading guilty to the single count of feeding dangerous wildlife.

The conservation officer service says its investigation began after videos surfaced on social media in 2018.

The videos showed an adult and two children feeding a black bear and a cub from the window and door of a North Vancouver home.

The conservation officer service says on social media that the majority of the fine will go toward the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to support wildlife and habitat projects as well as environmental education programs.

READ MORE: Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

bearsWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ottawa cites jobs, capacity, approves B.C.’s Roberts Bank Terminal 2 port expansion
Next story
Police investigate theft of more than $20M of gold, goods at Toronto Pearson Airport

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson speaks to reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the port for a green expansion announcement with the provincial government. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
B.C. expands green expansion initiative to Prince Rupert port

The new Hampton Lumber sawmill in Fort St. James. (Hampton Lumber Facebook photo)
New Fort St. James mill rolls out first load of lumber

On April 14, the Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opened its doors. Club Manager Germain Francoeur says this year’s calendar is packed with events and its off to a normal, but strong start. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opens for season with busy schedule

Left: The aftermath of a rock truck driving through town, including through the Chandler Park soccer fields. (Marisca Bakker)
Smithers man charged following rampage in rock truck

Pop-up banner image