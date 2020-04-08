Northern B.C. charity rolling out COVID-19 relief funds soon

United Way of Northern BC say funding requests are outweighing the amount of donations received.

United Way of Northern BC are aiming to roll-out funds for COVID-19 relief to organizations by April 17.

Arshpreet Kanda, business development officer for the charity organization told the Omineca Express that they have received over 70 applications from communities across northern B.C.

“The asks we have far outweigh the funding that has been donated to date, but we are doing our best to allocate resources to fill needs in as many communities as possible,” Kanda said.

In terms of specific allocation of funds to organizations in Vanderhoof, Fort St. James and Fraser Lake, Kanda said they have received requests from all three communities and are in a review process.

More information in regard to funding allocations will be made available soon, he said.

And in-case individuals were wondering whether they can apply to United Way for support, the answer is no.

“As part of our organizational mandate, we aren’t able to provide funding to individuals but do provide funding to agencies in the community supporting the most vulnerable i.e. those helping seniors, homeless, people in crisis.”

As part of United Way’s COVID-19 relief fund, they are focusing on seniors isolation, food security, capacity for community services, mental health and addictions, and volunteer support.

To make a donation to the United Way of Northern BC, visit unitedwaynbc.ca or contact their office at 250-561-1040 to find out ways to support people in your community.

READ MORE: COVID-19 Relief Fund initiated by northern B.C. charity organization

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charity