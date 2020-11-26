This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China.

Northern B.C. First Nation on high alert after positive COVID-19 case confirmed

Takla Nation issues two-week shutdown

A B.C. First Nation community north of Fort St. James is on high alert after confirming one positive case of COVID-19.

To date, Takla Nation Chief John French said the novel coronavirus has directly impacted at least 18 on-reserve and off-reserve members.

The latest on-reserve member having tested positive in Takla Landing has been transported to Prince George, where they are self-isolating.

Read More: 41 positive COVID-19 cases associated with the LNG Canada site outbreak

“What we don’t know is how much interaction has gone on and how much this has gone out into our community,” French said in a Nov. 25 online community update.

“This was always our fear.”

By going into high alert, non-Takla members must now receive permission to access the community from the nation’s emergency operations centre.

In-class instruction has been suspended for the next two weeks, and most admin and health centre staff are working from home

A road checkpoint will be active near the Takla Trading Post.

“It does kill,” French said, noting he is aware of individuals not taking the virus seriously.

“We’re very concerned about our elders and those that are vulnerable; however, that’s not to say just because we’re younger and healthy that there’s any level of protection there. We could be affected as well.”

