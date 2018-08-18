Northern B.C. residents face more evacuation orders as some smoke clears up

Regional District of BulkleyNechako issued new, expanded evacuation orders for remote areas Saturday

New evacuation orders have been issued for parts of north-central British Columbia being battered by wildfires, while residents of the region are hoping for more wind to clear out the smoke.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako issued new or expanded evacuation orders for three remote areas on Saturday, bringing the total number evacuation orders in the region to nine — the most in B.C.

Wildfires burning near the Nadina, Shovel and Tesla lakes in the Bulkley-Nechako region are the largest in the province, and have grown to nearly 1,640 square kilometres combined.

Smoke from wildfires has prompted air quality advisories for much of B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, although Environment Canada had dropped Prince George from “Very High” to “Moderate Risk” as of Saturday afternoon.

Verne Thom of nearby Fort Saint James says he could see blue skies Saturday morning on his drive to Prince George — a stark contrast to the blanketing black smoke that filled the air on Friday.

