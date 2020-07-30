Photo courtesy of Nechako Valley Search and Rescue.

Northern B.C. SAR groups ‘rope rescue’ hiker near Fort Fraser

Volunteers from both Vanderhoof and Prince George helped in the rescue.

Search and rescue teams from the region, responded to a call Wednesday for an injured hiker on the Fraser Mountain Trail.

Chris Walker, president of Nechako Valley Search and Rescue told the Express that at approximately 3 p.m. on July 29 he received a call that there was an injured hiker on the trail near Fort Fraser.

Search and rescue teams arrived at the scene by 4:30 p.m. and other mutual aid from Prince George Search and Rescue and the CDFL helicopter team were on scene around 5 p.m.

A total of 20 search and rescue volunteers were involved in the rescue.

Walker said the volunteer group from Vanderhoof stabilized the injury as the female hiker had slipped and fallen off a trail where she slid down a slope and broke her leg.

After the group conducted their first assessment, Walker said they decided a rope rescue was the ideal scenario.

The hiker was moved to Beaumont Provincial Park via a helicopter where the BC Ambulance Service transported the woman to a hospital.

Nechako Valley SAR confirmed the hiker was not from the province.

Chris Mushumanski, treasurer and search manager for Nechako Valley Search and Rescue, and secretary of the provincial search and rescue association said July, August and September are some of the busiest months for SAR volunteers.

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in the first half of the year.

“As we go into the long weekend, we want to advocate that people make cautious choices and go prepared. There is the Adventure Smart website where people can make a free trip plan. Search and Rescue also have valuable information on how to train effectively,” Mushumanski said.

But on the same note, both Mushumanski and Walker said it is important to know that Search and Rescue is a free service for anyone who needs it.

READ MORE: B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

A hiker was rescued from the Fraser Mountain Trail, after she fell and broke her leg on Wednesday, July 29. (Photo courtesy of Nechako Valley Search and Rescue)

