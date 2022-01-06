Northern BC Crime Stoppers tips led to $15,000 in drug and cash seizures last year

The group received nearly 1,000 tips in 2021, only lagging 2020’s totals

Tips given to Northern BC Crime Stoppers led to nine arrests in 2021. (Pixabay image)

Thanks to public tips, $13,000 worth of drugs was seized by police in 2021.

Those numbers came from Northern BC Crime Stoppers, which released statistics from 2021 to mark Crime Stoppers month, which is celebrated every January.

“In 2021, the Northern BC Crime Stoppers Program received a near record of 945 tips from you,” a news release reads.

“Those tips resulted in 9 arrests and 4 cases cleared. As well, $13,650 worth of drugs were seized, $1,500 in property recovered and $2,930 in cash was recovered.”

The year’s tip total nearly broke the record of 975 set in 2020. Three rewards for tips were given in 2021.

Northern BC Crime Stoppers also expanded in 2021, and is now serving the residents of Terrace and Kitimat. The program is active in 30 communities, stretching to the Yukon and Alberta boarders, and as far south as Williams Lake.

Tips can be given by phone by calling 1-800-222-8477(TIPS), or through www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca. The vice president of the Northern BC Crime Stoppers, Ron Polillo said most tips still come in by phone, but each method is 100 per cent anonymous.

“When providing tips, please be as detailed as possible and remember we don’t want your name, just your information,” the news release reads.

“All information received is anonymous and is provided to the police in the hopes it will further investigations and lead to arrests, seizures and recovered property.”

While only one fundraising event is planned for the next few months, a shred-it event in Prince George, Polillo said the program hopes to bring events throughout the region.

Northern BC Crime Stoppers are also putting a call out for members to join, with more information on their website.

Crime