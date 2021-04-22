Northern Health announces COVID-19 exposure at Fort St. James Secondary

COVID-19 exposure has been identified at Fort St. James Secondary School between April 14 – April 16.

Northern Health sent a letter to parents and guardians April 21 stating Public Health is working to identify any close contacts among staff or students.

Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified directly by public health and will be asked to isolate for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure. As new illness related to this school exposure may occur up to 14 days from the last date of exposure, NH is recommending self-monitoring for signs of illness until April 30 at midnight.

If you don’t receive a call from public health, your risk of exposure is low, NH said, adding the health agency is not recommending isolation in those cases.

NH is asking parents and guardians to use the standard K-12 Daily Health Check to monitor for symptoms.

If you or your child have symptoms, call your primary care provider or the Northern Health virtual clinic for an assessment and testing at 1-844-645-7811.

