Northern Health sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

There have been 23 cases of reported cases of COVID-19 in the Nechako Lakes Health Area

Northern Health saw 14 cases in one day earlier this week, the highest in one day since the beginning of the pandemic. (Image courtesy CDC)

Northern Health Authority (NHA) saw 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (Oct. 27), the highest number of cases NHA has reported in one day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number in one day previous to this was 12 cases reported on Sept. 15.

The B.C. COVID-19 Dashboard records the average test turn-around time in hours, as well, with times ranging anywhere from about 30 to 40 hours. However, the two days before Oct. 27 saw some of the lowest numbers of tests performed in NHA, with 122 tests done on Oct. 25 and 139 on the 26.

Before that, a slightly higher number of 197 tests were performed on Oct. 24, but that number is still fairly low compared to some days in September which saw up to 500 tests completed in one day.

What is concerning to health authorities about those numbers, however, is the positivity rate. September saw the positivity rate drop in the two per cent range, which is good.

Oct. 27 saw a positivity rate of almost seven per cent, the highest the region has seen since the spring. Provincially the positivity rate is also starting to rise reaching just over five per cent on Monday (Oct. 26).

In the Nechako Lakes Health Area, there have been 23 cases of COVID-19 reported between January and September.

This health area encompasses communities of Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Takla Lake, Germansen Landing, Fort Babine, Saik’uz First Nation, Nak’azdli Whut’en, Tachie, Yekooche First Nation, Tachie, Tl’azt’en Nation, and Stellat’en First Nation.

This number of reported positive cases is relatively higher than Smithers (19), Burns Lake (3), Terrace (18) and Prince Rupert (2).

Meanwhile, Haida Gwaii had 27 reported cases, and neighbouring Prince George has 56 cases.

To date, 32 people in NHA have been hospitalized, with one currently still in hospital.

In total, NHA has seen 399 COVID-19 cases, with 373 of those cases recovered as of Oct. 28. There are currently 16 new cases and 23 active cases, and three deaths have also been confirmed in the Health Authority.

With files from Aman Parhar

READ MORE: B.C. reocrds 217 more COVID-19 cases, mask use urged



clare.rayment@northernsentinel.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusNorthern Health