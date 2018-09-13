File photo

Northern Health set to take pulse of region’s heart health in new consultations

Fort St. James’ consultation will take place Oct. 11

Northern Health is embarking on a new series of consultations with residents in communities across the region this fall to gather input on ‘Heart Health’. This continues the Northern Health Board’s commitment to broaden its understanding on topics that matter to northern residents. This consultation will focus on the spectrum of heart health, from prevention to services, treatment and hospital care.

“Taking steps to keep your heart healthy can have a huge impact on a person’s quality of life,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health.

“Northern Health’s consultations give residents an opportunity to affect how their communities learn about heart health and to offer their perspectives on the health issues that that matter to them.”

The goals of the consultation are:

· To provide residents of Northern B.C. with information on heart health and the services across the continuum of care – from prevention through treatment;

· To engage residents of Northern B.C. in discussions about heart health and to learn about their priorities, what works well, where there are barriers, and opportunities for improvement;

· To listen, record and report back on the health concerns, hopes, and ideas of participants.

The series of meetings, “Heart Health in Northern B.C.,” begins Sept. 17, and will run through mid-November.

Fort St. James’ consultation will take place Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m., upstairs at the Community Centre on 190 Stuart Drive East.

“Our board continues to be committed to hearing from residents,” said Colleen Nyce, Northern Health Board Chair.

“Heart health affects all of us, and we want to know what works, might work, or we can do better.”

This is the eighth Northern Health consultation carried out since 2004. The information gathered will also inform the Northern Health Board and senior staff for planning and decision-making purposes.

There is no cost to attend a consultation session, and refreshments will be provided. An online survey process, Thought exchange, will be made available to every resident of Northern BC, including NH staff, thereby providing a way for those who cannot attend a public meeting or focus group to participate in the consultation process.

