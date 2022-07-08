Northwest Regional Airshow back after 2 decades

The Northwest Regional Airshow is coming back to Terrace after a 19-year hiatus July 20 and will feature the Canadian Snowbirds along with the CF-18 demo team for the first in more than two decades.

Steve Pereira, president of the Northwest Regional Airshow Society and lead organizer for the airshow has been working to bring the popular event back since he was asked to help out by airport general manager Carman Hendry.

“Terrace was a really big air show community back in the 90s and it’s been gone for two decades. It was part of the community and it was a really looked forward to event,” Pereira said.

“We made it our mandate to resurrect it and bring it back.”

The last airshow was in 2004 but the last time the Snowbirds made in to Terrace was back in the year 2000. Until now in order to see the Snowbirds northerners would need to head to Abbotsford or another centre with regular airshows.

“The small air shows are all kind of falling off the radar right now,” Pereira said.

After hearing back from the military and filing paperwork, Pereira and the air show team started planning back in December. After that, the Skyhawks Parachute Team also approved their request and will be at the airshow. There are two CF-18s coming, one will be performing and one is a backup.

“You’ll hear them on Tuesday as they arrive, they’ll be flying over Terrace and making a lot of noise as they make their approach to the airport,” Pereira said.

He said this is a good opportunity for people to get together again after two years of not being able to socialize because of the COVID-19 pandemic and to feel like life is getting back to normal.

Since this is the first time the event is back in the northwest, whether or not it becomes a regular event again is ‘up in the air.’

“Generally airshows run every second year and we’ll see how we do with this one,” Pereira said. “The snowbirds will give us a review afterward of how we did as a host and we hope we’ve done well at hosting them. What I’m telling everybody is, let’s just get through this one, and then we’ll go from there.”

Pereira said to expect lots of planes in the air and to take advantage of this chance to be a part of it.

“It’s not just military. We have civilian pilots that are doing stunts, there’s going to be food vendors and there’s a KidZone.”

Gates open at 2 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. sharp. The Snowbirds will be opening the show, so people are advised to show up in advance and find parking and a place to sit.

Smoking, vaping and drinking alcohol are prohibited on airport grounds and pets will not be allowed.

There are no bleachers at the event so Pereira advised people to bring a portable chair, folding chair or blanket so you can comfortably look up and watch the show in the sky.

