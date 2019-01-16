Nova Scotia government expands dental coverage for kids 14 and younger

The expansion is part of an agreement between the province and the Nova Scotia Dental Association

The Nova Scotia government is expanding dental care for children 14 and younger.

The province says kids will now be eligible for molar sealants and an annual fluoride treatment under the Children’s Oral Health Program.

It says children who are at a high risk for developing cavities will also be eligible for a second annual fluoride treatment.

Under the previous rules, only children with cavities could have a fluoride treatment every year and only those with deep molar grooves were eligible for sealants.

The expansion is part of an agreement between the province and the Nova Scotia Dental Association.

The deal also raises fees dentists earn on provincial MSI dental programs by five per cent, bringing the cost of the changes to $921,000 a year.

The province says more than 56,000 children accessed the oral health program last year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Florida city moves to ban sunscreens that could damage reefs
Next story
VIDEO: Car flies across median, flips over edge of B.C. overpass

Just Posted

Woman killed in head-on crash near Vanderhoof

RCMP say driver crossed the centre line and hit a loaded fuel tanker truck

RCMP to review actions at Wet’suwet’en pipeline protest camps

Senior Mountie says he hopes protests will be peaceful following deal with hereditary chiefs

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Giant rotating ice disk forms in Maine river

Ice disk that is roughly 100 yards wide has formed in the Presumpscot River

SUV wedged on top of car in B.C. mall parking lot has customers confused

The accident occurred Tuesday, no injuries were reported

Huawei founder thanks inmates, Canadian justice system for treating daughter well

Ren Zhengfei said he believes there will be a just conclusion to the case of his daughter, Meng Wanzhou

May government faces no-confidence vote after Brexit defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would stay put in her leadership role

Razor burn: Gillette ad stirs online uproar

A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash

Feds poised to bolster RCMP accountability with external committee

Long-anticipated move is the latest attempt at rebuilding the force following years of sagging morale

Canada needs a digital ID system, bankers association says

The Department of Finance last week officially launched its public consultation on the merits of open banking

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models

Japanese grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo

The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank

Most Read