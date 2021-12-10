Some University of Victoria students will take their exams online after two off-campus events caused a large uptick in COVID-19 cases. (Black Press Media file photo)

Some University of Victoria students will take their exams online after two off-campus events caused a large uptick in COVID-19 cases. (Black Press Media file photo)

Off-campus events spike COVID-19 cases, push some exams online at B.C. university

Those impacted are business and varsity students, says university

The University of Victoria is moving some exams online after a large number of students contracted COVID-19 following two off-campus gatherings.

In a statement posted to its website Thursday night, the university said it is aware of an increase in cases among students in its business school and varsity programs. It said Island Health has made it aware the spike in cases is connected to two off-campus social gatherings on the weekend of Dec. 4 and 5.

The university said Island Health is conducting contact tracing, and anyone who attended the two events is asked to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. Anyone not contacted by Island Health is not considered at risk, the university said.

Because the cases are mainly connected to business and varsity students, UVic said it will be making alternate exam arrangements for them. All other exams will remain in person as scheduled.

READ ALSO: Privacy concerns keep COVID-19 cases at University of Victoria off the record

Any students who are unwell and unable to write their exams at the time they are scheduled, can submit a request to defer some or all of them.

UVic said the spike in cases serves as a reminder that all indoor social settings that lack proper COVID-19 safety protocols can lead to transmission, even among vaccinated people.

At the end of October, results from UVic’s self-declaration program showed 97.3 per cent of university employees and 95.3 per cent of students said they were fully vaccinated. Another 3.3 per cent of students and 1.2 per cent of employees said they were partially vaccinated.

As of Dec. 9, south Vancouver Island had 117 active COVID-19 cases.

READ ALSO: Surfrider, UVic study sea bin data to determine foam infiltration near North Saanich marina

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CoronavirusSaanichUVic

Previous story
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures
Next story
Fraser Valley farmers say they may be forced to leave industry as post-flood costs pile up

Just Posted

An encampment on Hwy 16 in New Hazelton near the CN Rail tracks was set up in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents following arrests made at the company’s worksite near Houston. Two men were arrested near the camp triggering a request by Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen to review police actions. (Deb Meissner photo)
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

Northern Health Authority has issued revised public health orders on Dec. 9, permitting in-person worship services for vaccinated people up to 50 per cent capacity inside the venue. (Black Press Media file photo)
New public health order permits in-person worship in northern B.C.

Nathan Cullen meets with Wet’suwet’en leaders during a blockade of the Coastal GasLink worksite near Houston in 2019. (Interior News archive photo)
Stikine MLA calls on RCMP top cop to review pipeline opponents’ arrests in Hazelton