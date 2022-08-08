Officers from Emergency Response Team descend upon Terrace house

RCMP are releasing few details of the involvement of the regional Emergency Response Team (ERT) in the execution of a search warrant this morning at one of the homes in the alleyway behind the Anglican church.

Although not marked, the alleyway is the 4500 Block of Lazelle Ave. on which three homes are located.

The ERT used its armoured car vehicle as officers surrounded the house.

Witnesses said tear gas canisters were shot into the house resulting in clouds of gas coming out of the home’s windows.

Police could be heard on a loud hailer instructing anyone inside to come out.

Witnesses report that a female exited the residence.

Officers descended upon the area shortly after 7 a.m.

With ERT officers in close proximity to the residence, a perimeter was set up by uniformed officers and a dog handler and dog were on hand.

“The assistance of ERT was utilized to ensure public and police safety during the execution of the warrant. One occupant of the residence was safely arrested,” indicated Terrace RCMP in a brief statement, adding the search warrant formed part of an ongoing investigation.

ERT officers soon left the scene but uniformed officers have remained at the house.