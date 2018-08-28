Gas prices at five Vernon service stations along 25th Avenue had four different prices as of 6 a.m. Tuesday. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Okanagan gas outlet with lowest price in B.C.

Two Vernon outlets have reduced price Tuesday morning to as low as $1.19.9

Five different Vernon gas stations, four different prices.

As of Tuesday at 6 a.m., a handful of service outlets along 25th Avenue had their prices range between $1.19.9 and $1.39.9.

Super Save Gas, at 43rd Street and 25th Avenue, was the lowest at $1.19.9, the lowest pricein the province, according to gasbuddy.com.

Kitty-corner across the roadway, Petro Canada was $1.21.9. Esso/7-Eleven and Mobil Mart (Real Canadian Wholesale Club) were at $1.35.9 and Shell was at $1.39.9.

The average provincial price according to the website is $1.40.9.

