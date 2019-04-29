Vernon’s Valerie Elizabeth (left, on horseback with a friend) said she encountered a man in a vehicle Friday while travelling along Bella Vista Road that drove his vehicle past the pair three times to yell at them. (Facebook photo)

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Remington, aged 13, is a retired standardbred race horse who likes adventure.

Friday morning in Vernon, Remington and her rider, Valerie Elizabeth, received an unwanted adventure.

Travelling toward Okanagan Lake on Bella Vista Road, near Davison Orchards, Elizabeth and Remington were on the left-side of the road along with another friend on horseback, when, said Elizabeth, a man in a vehicle “decided to peel out and make two U-turns in the middle of the road to yell at us.”

“He drove by us three times to be a jerk,” said Elizabeth, who said the incidents were captured by a vehicle who slowed down to take pictures. Elizabeth reported the incident and a clear picture of the vehicle’s licence plate to the RCMP.

“This is not the first time we’ve encountered dangerous drivers,” she said. “It’s very much appreciated that people understand how to share the road with us.”

READ ALSO: Downtown Vernon RCMP arrest draws attention

READ ALSO: Driver punches man in alleged South Okanagan road rage incident

Elizabeth said she has no idea who the driver was.

She and her riding partner and the horses were on the left side of Bella Vista Road heading out from town because, “The road is far too narrow to ride on the right when drivers cut those corners.”

“I prefer to see the cars coming at us,” said Elizabeth.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Celebrate products linked to salmonella outbreak
Next story
B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

Just Posted

Public engagement session held in Vanderhoof to address the caribou recovery program

BC federal and provincial representatives said predation management will be part of the strategy to recover southern caribou

Local business owner a finalist at Thrive North Business Challenge

Katrina Slorstad owner of Imperative Recycling is competing with 12 other finalists for $10,000

Work underway at new CNC campus in Vanderhoof

New campus will have shop space for trades programs says Troy Morin

Wet’suwet’en-settler relations book nominated for lieutenant-governor award

Tyler McCreary’s Shared Histories book seen as a legacy for truth and reconciliation

Photos: SD91 students collaborate on epic race cars

Approximately 250 elementary school students participated in the event

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians

Despite proliferation of micro-breweries, B.C. records lowest share of beer sold in Canada

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invade Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

Most Read