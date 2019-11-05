Cody Petrone is in critical condition after being pinned under a 1,000-pound bale of hay. (Contributed)

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

An Okanagan man’s family is asking for financial help after a 1,000-pound hay bale crushed his legs in Alberta earlier this week.

According to a GoFundMe page set up on Nov. 4, Cody Petrone is in critical condition at the Foothills Hospital in Calgary after he was pinned under a commercial-sized hay bale for eight hours.

By Tuesday (Nov. 5), the GoFundMe page had already raised $1,750 towards his medical costs.

An update on the page said the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. when he was dropping off commercial bales of straw from Saskatchewan to feedlots in Alberta to use for bedding and warmth for the cows.

“He went to unload the trailer, but unbeknownst to him it was sunk in the mud and on an angle (which he couldn’t see because it was dark), so when he let the straps go the whole load came down,” read the update.

“He was running away but a 1,000-pound bale landed on the back of his legs and pinned him and crushed them. He was there all night in -15 C temp. The farmer didn’t find him until 6:30 in the morning.”

Due to the circulation being cut off to his legs for so long the muscle tissue in his legs died and when the bail was lifted, the dead tissue released deadly toxins into his bloodstream.

After two days of flushing his body with saline doctors were able to stop the toxins from reaching his heart, however, Petrone is still on constant dialysis, because his kidneys shut down following the incident.

“They are not sure how much nerve damage to his legs. He cannot feel them right now, so they fear damage to the spinal canal. They will know more with MRI but not till next week when he is stronger,” states the webpage.

READ MORE: Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

READ MORE: New creative hub space proposed for downtown Kelowna

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit
Next story
Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Just Posted

Hampton completes Conifex mill, license deal

Hampton Lumber has completed its purchase of Conifex Timber’s forest license and… Continue reading

Fort St. James to have curbside recycling again

The district has announced its intention to enter into a partnership with Katrina Slorstad of Imperaive Recycling

Mt. Pope Run in Fort St. James saw participation from across the region

This article was contributed by Keith Gordon, Mt. Pope Run Coordinator and… Continue reading

2019 Pumpkin Walk in Fort St. James

Fort St. James held their annual Pumpkin Walk organized by the district… Continue reading

Gas pipeline work camp blocked from temporary northwest B.C. site

Farmland used for three years would improve land, Vanderhoof Airport

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

Cannabis could help those struggling with PTSD, B.C. study finds

Canada has one of the highest rates of PTSD worldwide at 9.2 per cent.

Okanagan man’s legs crushed under 1,000-pound hay bale

The man is in critical condition at Foothills Hospital in Calgary, Alta.

Vancouver, Toronto see home sale gains in October, but prices diverge

Greater Vancouver home sales were up by 45.4 per cent compared with a year earlier

Faculty union at UNBC issues 72-hour strike notice

Pickets would go up at Prince George and Terrace campuses, and at Wood Innovation and Design Centre

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Most Read