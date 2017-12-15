One convicted, two cleared in 2014 deaths of men in B.C.’s Cariboo

Andrew Jongbloets convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Matthew Hennigar, 23 and Kalvin Andy, 22

Andrew Jongbloets was found guilty Friday of the lesser charge manslaughter in the 2014 deaths of 23-year-old Matthew Hennigar and 22-year-old Kalvin Andy in Anahim Lake in B.C.’s Cariboo/Chilcotin region.

The two others accused in the deaths, Christian Craciun and Serena Rhem, were acquitted in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. The three had been charged with second-degree murder.

On Dec. 26, 2014, the Anahim Lake RCMP received a report just before midnight of shots being fired at a home in the 2100 block of Dorsey Road.

READ MORE: Charges dropped against Mecham and Mack in Anahim Lake homicides

READ MORE: Trial underway at B.C. Supreme Court for Anahim Lake murders

Upon arrival, police found Hennigar and Andy dead. Both Aboriginal, Hennigar lived in Anahim Lake and Andy was from Bella Coola.

Police said the victims and accused were known to one another, although their relationships and the motive for the killings were not released at the time.

On Friday, the judge granted an application from the defence lawyer to apply a publication ban on all evidence heard during trial. Another accused, Bryan “Everett” O’Reilly, is set to have his first-degree murder trial heard in January.

Last year, charges were dropped against Lucille Mack, 33, and Steven Mecham, 22, who were each facing two counts of manslaughter using a firearm in the case.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria gets approval for supervised consumption site
Next story
Accused B.C. drug smuggler to be extradited

Just Posted

VIDEO: Researchers rely on drones to survey aftermath of B.C. wildfires

UBC researchers are using aerial drones to study the historic 2017 wildfires in the province

Site C dam goes ahead, cost estimate now up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan says Christy Clark left him no other choice

Grade 11 students organise #clothingswap

Social Justice course examines ‘True Cost’

VIDEO: Average Canadian food bill to rise by $348 in 2018

Atlantic Canada and B.C. will see the most increases for consumers

VIDEO: 3 months later, rescued sea lion released back into ocean

The young animal was found in Campbell River three months ago

Sagmoen neighbours recall alleged hammer attack

Woman was screaming outside Maple Ridge townhouse in 2013

Accused B.C. drug smuggler to be extradited

Supreme Court of Canada upholds extradition order for accused Shuswap drug smuggler, Colin Martin

One convicted, two cleared in 2014 deaths of men in B.C.’s Cariboo

Andrew Jongbloets convicted of manslaughter in deaths of Matthew Hennigar, 23 and Kalvin Andy, 22

AHUS patient Shantee Anaquod is home for Christmas

Less than a month after receiving first dose of $750K drug, 23 year old healthy enough to go home

Firefighter dies, thousands more take on California blaze

This is second death linked to the Thomas fire, northwest of Los Angeles

Moose calves rescued in northern B.C. are ‘golden nuggets:’ researcher

Calves discovered near Prince George in late May. Mother had been killed by a car

Missing Alberta man could be headed to Victoria

Police in Alberta say Vernon “Allan” Pickard has not been heard from since late November

Most Read