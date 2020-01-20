Cluculz Lake fire leads to death of occupant

RCMP said mobile home was engulfed in fire when they arrived on scene

One man is dead following a fire in Cluculz Lake on Saturday.

Police were called out at 2 pm at the 3700 block of Miller Road, says Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP.

There was a mobile home on fire, and when crews arrived on scene they found the home in flames.

Saunderson confirmed that the occupant of the home succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing however there is nothing to suggest the fire, and subsequent death is suspicious, she told the Omineca Express.

The RCMP are assisting the Fire Department and BC Coroners Service in this investigation and have no further information at this time.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter