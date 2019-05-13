Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a transaction it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.

Shares in the airline closed at $18.52 on Friday.

WestJet founder and chairman Clive Beddoe said Onex is an ideal partner for the airline.

“I am particularly pleased that WestJet will remain headquartered in Calgary and will continue to build on the success that our 14,000 WestJetters have created,” Beddoe said in a statement.

The deal comes after Onex approached the airline in March.

“WestJet is one of Canada’s strongest brands and we have tremendous respect for the business that Clive Beddoe and all WestJetters have built over the years,” said Tawfiq Popatia, a managing director at Onex.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including court, regulatory and shareholder approvals.

WestJet’s board of directors has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the deal at meeting expected to be held in July.

The deal is expected to close in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires
Next story
NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Just Posted

UPDATE: Fire in Lejac is 50% contained

RDBN is requesting people to be cautious with campfires during the May long weekend

UPDATE: The Lejac fire is now categorized as ‘being held’

RDBN is requesting people to be cautious during the May long weekend

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size

Women’s Centre in B.C. joins protests to send serial killer back to a maximum security prison

MP Todd Doherty and families of the victims are demanding a review of Legebokoff’s transfer to a medium security prison

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

Nisga’a student lands provincial award for Best Original Script

Prince Rupert students took home B.C. National Theatre School Festival Awards for two performances

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

150 workers laid off with Tolko mill closure in Quesnel

Log costs, weak lumber markets and the impact of wildfires stated as primary reasons for closure

RCMP patrol school grounds after third threat in a week in northwest B.C.

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

B.C.’s new union rules could create ‘battle zone’ in big construction

Raids expected as independent unions begin work on pipelines, LNG

Victoria’s Hannah Day, 9, tragically dies after battling cancer

‘Life will never be the same. She deserved a beautiful life and it was cut short’

Wildfire east of Kamloops now estimated at 19 hectares

The human-caused blaze is officially deemed out of control

Most Read