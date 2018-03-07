Credit: Pixabay

Online campaign encourages end of r-word

Motionball’s #NOGOODWAY aims to end the use of the r-word

One nonprofit’s campaign #NOGOODWAY calls on Canadians to end the use of the R-word.

Today, March 7, national motionball is calling on Canadians, to think twice before using the r-word or “retard,” as part of its annual #NOGOODWAY campaign.

Launched in 2012 with support from Special Olympics Canada and the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, the movement educates Canadians that there’s #NOGOODWAY to use the R-word.

“The word ‘retard’ has been used in a hateful way to belittle many of the one million Canadians living with an intellectual disability, and there’s no good way to use it. Our message is that if you do insist on using the word in a social context, you risk alienating those around you, which can impact your social and professional life in negative ways,” said Mike Mills, motionball board member and creator of this year’s #NOGOODWAY video, which features a cameo by YouTube sensation Madison Tevlin, who has Down Syndrome, said motionball.

Canadians from coast to coast are invited to show their support of the #NOGOODWAY movement on March 7 by using the hashtag, sharing the video on their social networks and taking an online pledge to stop using the R-word themselves, said motionball.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
PHOTOS: 2 homes collapse under heavy snow load in B.C.
Next story
B.C. environment assessment getting an overhaul

Just Posted

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

PyeongChang 2018, through the eyes of a Korean Canadian

Black Press’ Arnold Lim shares his experiences at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Coyotes score with a minute left to slide past Canucks

Derek Stepan nets game-winner to lift Arizona over Vancouver

First Nation land transferred as part of resort deal near Kamloops

Crown land is being transferred as part of a deal related to the Valemount Glacier Resort

Kelowna actress sues producers over facial injury

Actress Taylor Hickson claims her face was badly cut while filming a horror movie in Winnipeg

Carole James hints at changes to B.C. empty home tax

Out-of-province vacation homeowners aren’t speculators, some B.C. residents are

B.C. women are financially stretched, alarmingly stressed: survey

Governments, employers and financial institutions urged to resolve the financial health gender gap

Canadian sailor testifies superior sexually assaulted him

A sailor from Halifax told a military court he was raped while aboard a navy destroyer

Rejected rainbow crosswalk sparks community support in Merritt

Merritt comes together following the rejection of a proposed rainbow crosswalk near a school

Most Read