Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Ottawa has announced $189 million for an employment insurance pilot project that provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits.

Jean-Yves Duclos, the minister of Families, Children and Social Development, made the announcement today at a fisheries plant in Escuminac, N.B.

RELATED: Okanagan orchardists asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’

Duclos says up to five more weeks will be provided to eligible workers in seasonal industries in 13 regions throughout Canada.

Those economic regions include central Quebec, eastern and western Nova Scotia, Madawaska–Charlotte in New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador, excluding St. John’s, N.L.

An estimated 51,500 workers will benefit from the extra weeks of employment insurance.

RELATED: 78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

The federal government says it will also provide up to $41 million over two years to all provinces and territories through labour market development agreements to provide skills training, wage subsidies and employment supports for workers in seasonal industries.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trump rages on Mueller following Times report
Next story
Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

Just Posted

Shovel Lake wildfire, highway 27 and pipeline

It’s close to one and reached another

Robbery suspect arrested near Burns Lake

RCMP use spike belt to deflate vehicle’s tires

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Four-legged evacuees, Vanderhoof

Local physician opens up her property for 60 dogs and numerous horses

Vanderhoof wants emergency social services centre, not their decision to make

12 Fort St. James hospital patients are relocated

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Mother charged with homicide of Langley seven-year-old

Aaliyah Rosa’s 36-year-old mother charged with second degree murder: IHIT

Despite threats, Soldiers of Odin a no show at B.C. tent city

Nanaimo’s Discontent City held a counter rally on Sunday

Trudeau formally announces he’ll run again in 2019

PM Justin Trudeau gears up to run in next year’s election

Smoke from B.C. wildfires prompts air quality advisories across Western Canada

A massive cloud of smoke hangs over B.C. and Alberta due to wildfires

Pope on sex abuse: “We showed no care for the little ones”

In response to the Pennsylvania report, Francis labeled the misconduct “crimes”

Ottawa announces $189M to extend employment insurance for seasonal workers

The pilot project provides seasonal workers with up to five more weeks of benefits

Trump rages on Mueller following Times report

Trump takes to Twitter calling Robert Mueller “disgraced and discredited”

BC Wildfire crew rescues lost puppies

They were just leaving the Monashee Complex of fires when they found the cutest creatures.

Most Read