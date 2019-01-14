Transport Canada officials look at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter at the start of the afternoon rush hour on Friday, at Westboro Station in Ottawa, on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

Three people were killed in the crash and rwenty three people were also injured

Ottawa police hope later today to release the identities of three people killed in Friday’s deadly bus crash in the city.

Twenty three people were also injured in the crash which saw a double-decker bus slam into a bus station in the city’s west end at the start of the evening rush hour.

Const. Chuck Benoit of the Ottawa Police says several of the people hurt had limbs amputated.

REALTED: People injured in deadly Ottawa bus crash are improving, hospital says

The Ottawa Hospital received 14 patients from the crash and officials said Sunday in a tweet that their critically injured survivors have improved and are now in serious condition.

The police investigation is now focusing on speaking with eyewitnesses and combing through the wreckage of the bus looking for clues about what caused the accident.

RELATED: Police release driver after three killed, 23 hurt in Ottawa bus crash

Police are still looking to speak with witnesses who were at the Westboro transit station during or before the crash.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet
Next story
1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche accident in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Column: Come together for the Wet’suwet’en people

Former elected chief and CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance hopes for peace amongst Wet’suwet’en.

Editorial: see the light

Winter driving can be safer for everyone if we simply turn on head and tail lights

China sentences B.C. man to death in drug smuggling case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Legalization sparks boom in field of marijuana research

Marijuana research was once stigmatized field in Canada

Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

Three people were killed in the crash and rwenty three people were also injured

1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche accident in southeastern B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet

Five ministers and ministers-to-be walked up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in on a frigid Monday morning in Ottawa

Eriksson has 3 points as Canucks thump Panthers 5-1

Vancouver pulls away late to defeat old pal Luongo

Canada helping young Saudi refugee won’t hurt Raif Badawi’s case, wife says

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing her abusive family

Most Read