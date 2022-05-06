Fort St. James CAO leaving for Whistler

District of Fort St. James CAO David Schroeter is leaving to the Resort Municipality of Whistler where he will serve as Deputy Corporate Officer.

After graduating with a degree in Political Science from UNBC, Schroeter started as a local government intern for the Northern Development Initiative Trust. He took on the role of Economic Development Officer in 2019 and has been CAO since 2020.

“Largely it is a move for personal reasons and also an opportunity to live in a place where I’ve wanted to live for a long time now,” Schroeter said.

“Before I moved into local government I used to be a hardcore rock climber and skier so the opportunity came up and I just thought that would be incredible.”

In a media release Fort St. James Mayor Bob Motion said Schroeter helped navigate the community through the COVID-19 pandemic to “ensure the municipality emerged relatively unscathed.” Motion said he is “saddened” that the district is losing an individual who has had a “major impact” on the community over the past four years.

“Our Chief Administrative Officer is moving onward and upwards in his career and our loss is Whistler’s gain,” Motion said.

“On behalf of the District of Fort St James Council, staff, and residents we thank David for his contribution to our community and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

25-year-old Schroeter said he’s looking forward to the move and thanked the community for welcoming him during his four years working with the municipality.

“I’m so pleased to have had the opportunity to serve an incredible community. Everyone who lives here is so incredible. I never could have asked for a better place to begin my career,” Schroeter said.

“I’m so happy that I was able to call Fort St. James home for four years.”

Schroeter will remain in his position as district CAO until June 31 at which point he said the district will likely “back-fill” the position until a replacement is found. He said how that will work should be decided over the next couple of weeks.

