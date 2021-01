A popular brand of turkey breast has been recalled due to piece of plastic in the product.

In a recall issued Monday (Jan. 11), Health Canada said the 375-gram packages of Piller’s Oven Roasted Turkey Breast were being recalled across the country.

The packages will have a best before date of Jan. 27 and a Universal Product Code of 0 69401 07546 8.

