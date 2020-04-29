The Vanderhoof Flying Club will receive $75,000 from Northern Development Initiative Trust towards buying a fuel system at the Vanderhoof Airport. (Aman Parhar photo)

Over $1.8 M in funding announced for northern B.C. projects

Northern Development Initiative Trust have announced funding for two projects in Vanderhoof amongst others.

Northern Development is giving out $1.8 million to fund economic development projects in northern B.C.

The funding announced in a press release Wednesday, April 29 stated that ten projects throughout the region including Vanderhoof have received money to strengthen their communities and economy.

Vanderhoof Flying Club will receive $75,000 to buy an airport fuel system that is located at the Vanderhoof Airport. The purpose of the funding is to “enable present and future aviation operations in Vanderhoof”, which is why the district’s flying club is going to purchase and operate the public fuel supply, the news release stated.

Profits from this project will go towards the expansion of the flying school in Vanderhoof and to “grow the capability of the school to higher levels of qualification for pilots.”

The Vanderhoof Flying Club recently received $35,000 from Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund as well, to acquire the fuel system at the Airport.

READ MORE: NKDF announces funding for Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake

Other than that, the district of Vanderhoof was approved $125,000 for airfield rehabilitation at the Vanderhoof Airport. This proposed project includes asphalt overlay to the excising surface of the apron and taxiways, culvert replacement and replacement of apron edge lights, the news release stated.

“Timely maintenance and repair of the surfaces is essential in maintaining load-carrying capacity, good ride quality and good friction characteristics under all weather conditions.”

Other than Vanderhoof, Graham Island East Cost Farmers Institute, City of Williams Lake, Chetwynd, Prince Rupert Gymnastics Association, Shackan Indian Band, Esk’etemc First Nation and City of Quesnel also received funding from NDIT.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen said, “The District of Vanderhoof is thankful for this incredible financial commitment to this valuable asset for our region. The airport has provided quick access for those wanting to get to resource areas of our region for the last 75 years. In the last decade council has seen an opportunity to redevelop this asset and we thank NDIT for sharing our vision with this grant.”

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
economic growth

