A paramedic from B.C. Ambulance prepares a large dose of Naloxone as they respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Over the past several years the drug overdoses not only across British Columbia but throughout Canada have but grown. On June, 23, 2021 for instance B.C. Ambulance paramedics responded to 140 overdose calls across the province with 42 of those being just in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A paramedic from B.C. Ambulance prepares a large dose of Naloxone as they respond to a drug overdose in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Over the past several years the drug overdoses not only across British Columbia but throughout Canada have but grown. On June, 23, 2021 for instance B.C. Ambulance paramedics responded to 140 overdose calls across the province with 42 of those being just in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Overdose death toll tops 1,000 in first 6 months of 2021: BC Coroners Service

There were 159 illicit drug deaths in June

More than 1,000 British Columbians died as a result of the province’s illicit drug crisis in the first six months of 2021, the BC Coroners Service said Tuesday (Aug. 31).

According to the agency, 159 people fatally overdosed in June alone, bringing the total to 1,011 deaths between January and June.

June was the ninth consecutive month when more than 150 died, as chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said that the toxicity of B.C.’s illicit drug supply was continuing to drive the fatalities.

More to come.

B.C. overdoses

Previous story
Stanley Park coyotes attack 3 more people over 4 days: conservation officers

Just Posted

Greening Up Fort Society long-time members Louise Evans-Salt (left), Maxime Evans and Berit Christensen stand by a community bike rack made of recycled materials at Cottonwood Park. (Brenda Gouglas photo)
Art and cycling collide in Fort St. James with installation of community bike racks

A photo of Lakhwinder Jhaj, from an opinion column for Abbotsford News on Oct. 31, 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Liberals choose Lower Mainland resident as Skeena — Bulkley Valley candidate for federal election

Cops for Cancer Tour de North cycled from the City of Prince George to Prince Rupert in 2016. This year they’ll be following the same route with stops along the way in numerous communities such as Fort St. James. (Cops for Cancer-Tour de North Facebook)
Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2021 to trek from Prince George to Prince Rupert

Supsected counterfeit Canadian $50 bills are either taped together or glued in the security strip feature of the bill, said Fort St. James RCMP. (RCMP photo)
Fake $50 bills circulating in the Fort St. James area