Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack, but people often think they’re someone’s lost pet and try to ‘save’ them. But the owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room says good intentions can have bad consequences for wild animals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack, but people often think they’re someone’s lost pet and try to ‘save’ them. But the owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room says good intentions can have bad consequences for wild animals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room asks people to leave wild animals in the wild

Amber Quiring says people who think they’re helping are actually doing more harm than good

If you’ve ever seen a turtle or a bunny in the wild and thought, ‘This must be a lost pet. I shall rescue it,’ Amber Quiring thanks you for being a kind and caring person.

But please, don’t do it.

The owner Chilliwack’s Reptile Room said they’ve had far too many people bringing them animals that should be left right where they are.

“The most common ones, by far, are the red-eared sliders (turtles),” Amber Quiring said. “Because they are so abundant in our area, people find one in a parking lot or in their yard and bring it in to us because they think it’s someone’s pet.”

Alligator lizards are another one Quiring sees often.

“They are found everywhere, up Chilliwack Mountain and down by the Fraser and Vedder rivers,” she said. “People who think they’re helping catch these lizards, they bring them inside and they come here asking me what they need to feed them.

“They see an Alligator lizard in the fall and they wonder why it’s just sitting there doing nothing. Well, almost all reptiles are ectothermic, meaning they move slowly in colder temperatures. So that lizard is just chilling there because it’s chilling, getting ready to hibernate.”

RELATED: Chilliwack boy’s Christmas gift saves the life of sick snake

RELATED: Seven-foot boa constrictor briefly on the loose in a Chilliwack neighbourhood

The third one is bunnies. Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack.

“People see a bunch of little baby bunnies running all over their yard, and they scoop them up thinking they’re saving them,” Quiring said. “But what’s usually happened is those bunnies have just left the nest for the first time and nobody knew a nest was there. We probably get 10 to 12 or so litters brought in to us every season.”

Once a baby bunny is removed from its home, its odds of survival drop considerably. Even if it’s taken back to where it came from, it won’t be welcome.

“If we touch them, the majority of the time their mom won’t want to care for them anymore because she smells the threat on them,” Quiring said. “She’ll ignore them and they’ll either thrive or die.”

Bringing a wild animal into a home with existing pets can also be a bad idea, particularly with lizards.

“In their natural habitat, they have natural immunity to things like E. coli and whatever else they’d be picking up from rocks and streams,” Quiring said. “You bring this animal into your home and you’re touching it and you bring in your bearded dragon to see if they can be friends. Well now you’ve just introduced E. coli or something else into your bearded dragon’s immune system and it doesn’t have immunity to bad bacteria and stuff like that.

“It might take you too long to notice to something is wrong and that animal may die.”

All of that said, Quiring has a very simple rule of thumb for deciding whether to ‘save’ an animal.

“Animals you find in the wild should be left in the wild unless they are very clearly someone’s pet.”

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

Animal ShelterschilliwackWildlife

Previous story
4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

Just Posted

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Local youth vaccination clinics underway

Pfizer vaccine will be used

Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initiative selected Ts’eketi as the name for the largest Nechako white sturgeon in recent history. (Nechako White Sturgeon Recovery Initative/Facebook)
Indigenous name chosen for largest sturgeon captured by Vanderhoof hatchery

Ts’eketi means very respected female elder

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. Northern Health confirmed it has the lowest vaccination rates amongst the province’s five regional health authorities. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Vaccination rates in Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake, Fort St James well below provincial average

COVID-19 immunization clinics for youth 12+ coming up in Fort St. James

Fort St. James Fire Department Captain Gary Soles (left), Fire Chief Ryan McVey (centre) and Captain John Bennison show off a new set of ‘jaws of life’ cutters. (Brooke Eschuk, District of Fort St. James photo)
Fort St. James Fire Department receives life-saving rescue tool

New set of ‘jaws-of-life’ cutters arrived last month

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Wild rabbits are all over Chilliwack, but people often think they’re someone’s lost pet and try to ‘save’ them. But the owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room says good intentions can have bad consequences for wild animals. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Owner of Chilliwack’s Reptile Room asks people to leave wild animals in the wild

Amber Quiring says people who think they’re helping are actually doing more harm than good

A hallway at Nelson’s L.V. Rogers, which students decorated with shaving cream and glitter. The vandalism forced the shut down of the school Monday. Photo: Submitted
4 Nelson students arrested after messy grad prank closes school

A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers

Thousands of protesters make their way through the downtown core during a Black Lives Matter protest in Ottawa, Friday June 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MPs’ study of systemic racism in policing concludes RCMP needs new model

Chair of the House public safety committee says it’s time for a reckoning on ‘quasi-military’ structure

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A case filled with packages of boneless chicken breasts is shown in a grocery store Sunday, May 10, 2020, in southeast Denver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-David Zalubowski
One million chickens euthanized during labour dispute at Quebec slaughterhouse

Premier says waste amounts to 13 per cent of the province’s chicken production thrown in the garbage

Premier of Manitoba Brian Pallister speaks at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Provincial leaders want more federal money for health care, plan to meet in fall

Premiers ask Ottawa to increase its share of overall health spending to 35 per cent from 22 per cent

A section of the eastern slopes of the Canadian Rockies is seen west of Cochrane, Alta., Thursday, June 17, 2021. A joint federal-provincial review has denied an application for an open-pit coal mine in Alberta’s Rocky Mountains, saying its impacts on the environment and Indigenous rights aren’t worth the economic benefits it would bring. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Panel says Grassy Mountain coal mine in Alberta Rockies not in public interest

Public hearings on the project in southern Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass region were held last fall

An old growth cedar stands in a cut-block within the Caycuse Valley. More than 100 prominent Canadians, have signed an open letter calling for the immediate protection of all remaining old-growth forests in B.C. (Submitted)
Brian Mulroney and Greta Thunberg among 100 celebrities pushing to save B.C. old growth

List includes Indigenous leaders, scientists, authors, Oscar winners

Most Read