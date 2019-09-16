Pair killed in Bamfield bus crash were 18-year-old UVic students

The victims were a young woman from Manitoba and and a young man from the U.S.

Officials await the arrival of passengers, most of them students, who were on board a bus that crashed Sept. 13 near Bamfield on Sept. 14, 2019. (Teresa Bird/Alberni Valley News)

The BC Coroners Service has released new information about the two people killed in a bus crash on Bamfield Road on Friday near Port Alberni.

The bus, carrying 48 people, most of them students from the University of Victoria, rolled over and went down an embankment near the Carmanah Main Junction on the gravel road, at around 10 p.m.

On Monday, the coroner identified the two killed as an 18-year-old woman from Manitoba and an 18-year-old man from the U.S.

Names were not released due to privacy, and the coroner said it would not provide further information until its investigations into the deaths were concluded.

Many others were injured in the crash and either taken to hospital or treated at a reception area set up at a community centre in Port Alberni, before being bused back to Victoria.

The students had been on their way to the Bamfield Marine Sciences Centre.

