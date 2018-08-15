Parents can now apply for B.C.’s child care benefit

Applications are income-tested to determine whether a family qualifies for a portion of funding

Parents can now apply for the B.C. government’s childcare benefit.

The program, set to take effect Sept. 1, offers funds of up to $1,250 for families with an annual income of less than $45,000 and other levels of support for families earning up to $111,000.

If eligible, families will start receiving the benefit retroactively for the month they apply starting Sept. 1.

This is in addition to the government’s universal child care pilot, which also rolls out in September. For those eligible, the spaces will provide free childcare to families with an annual income of less than $45,000. Families with a yearly income of less than $111,000 will pay less than $10 a day. Families must also participate in the government’s universal childcare pilot program to receive the $10-a-day rate, in addition to being eligible for the benefit.

A cornerstone of its election campaign and subsequent budget, the NDP aims to fund licensed child care spaces to reduce parents’ fees up to $350 per month.