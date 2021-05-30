FILE – The Canadian flag flies over the Columbia Icefields’ Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, on May 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh, File

FILE – The Canadian flag flies over the Columbia Icefields’ Athabasca Glacier in Jasper National Park, on May 7, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh, File

Parks Canada says two dead following avalanche on Alberta mountain

There was no information about the identities or home towns of those who died

Parks Canada says two people have died in an avalanche on an Alberta mountain popular with climbers.

Steve Young, a communications officer with Jasper National Park, says the slab avalanche occurred Sunday morning on Mount Andomeda in the Columbia Icefield near Jasper, Alta. There were no other reported injuries.

Young had no information about what brought the two victims to the area, but says the mountain is known as a popular climbing destination.

Young did not have any information about the identities or home towns of those who died.

STARS Air Ambulance had dispatched three helicopters to the area.

Spokeswoman Deborah Tetley says the choppers later “stood down” because they were “not medically required.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaAvalanche

Previous story
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip
Next story
Republicans block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Just Posted

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

BC Hydro customers in Fort St. James region will be without power Saturday, May 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (BC Hydro image)
Power outage planned for Fort St. James region

New transmission line structure to be built during 8-hour power outage Saturday

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
What the hell happened?’ asks mother of missing woman Madison Scott

Madison (Maddy) Scott’s mother, Dawn Scott, has many questions about her daughter,… Continue reading

A man who fell ill in the forest was rescued by several search and rescue teams from across northern B.C. this past Victoria Day long weekend. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook)
Overdue man rescued from the sky northeast of Prince George

Search efforts led by numerous volunteers

SD91 logo. (File photo)
School District 91 receives $1.9 million for minor capital projects, new buses

Upgrades to exterior wall systems, HVAC and four buses on the way

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Most Read