Partiers at UBC fined $5K for breaking COVID-19 health orders

University RCMP issued the fines over the Family Day weekend

RCMP handed out four fines totalling $5,060 over the weekend to partiers who flouted public health orders at the University of British Columbia.

Two party organizer were fined $2,300 and two others were hit with $230 tickets, University RCMP said Wednesday (Feb. 17).

Gatherings and events are prohibited in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. The order to limit social interactions to households, or one to two other people for those who live alone, has been in effect across the province since late 2020, currently with no expiry date.

“We are now a year into this pandemic, people are well aware of the orders and we all have to do our part,” Const. Christina Martin.

RCMP did not confirm whether the fines were for two separate gatherings or one. The university has advised students that it may enforce non-academic disciplinary action to those who disregard public health orders.

That same weekend 55 people were ticketed at two Richmond gatherings, one a karaoke bar and one an unlicensed establishment.

RELATED: 15 people spread COVID-19 to work, daycare after 50-person games night: Henry

zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca

CoronavirusRCMP

