Passengers can board BC Bus North at the Co-op

It runs through Vanderhoof four days per week

BC Bus North, which was launched by the province, began operation in June, shortly after Greyhound’s departure.

On Aug. 23, the government announced that approximately 900 trips had been booked since it’s inception.

The bus service runs from Prince Rupert to Prince George, Prince George to Valemount and Prince George to Dawson Creek/Fort St. John. There is also one round trip per week from Dawson Creek/Fort St. John to Fort Nelson.

BC Bus North runs through Vanderhoof Thursdays and Saturdays en-route to Prince Rupert. It stops at the Co-op at 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Saturday where Vanderhoof passengers can pay the driver with their debit card. The driver will not accept cash.

On it’s return to Prince George, the bus arrives at the Co-op on Fridays and Sundays at 6:05 p.m.

Fares from Vanderhoof to Prince George are $35.00 and $45.00 from Vanderhoof to Prince Rupert. Children under 5 years old travel free with a paying adult.

“BC Bus North ensures people in the north have access to safe, reliable and affordable transportation. This is an interim service as the province works to find a long-term solution both in the north and following Greyhound’s decision to end service in all of Western Canada, the entire province,” states the government press release.

In the first month of service nearly 300 trips were booked, increasing to 450 in July. By early August, the total number of trips reached 900.

The province will fund the service for a year while it tries to find a long-term solution.

Pacific Western Transportation, has been contracted by BC Transit to operate the route. The bus company has four highway coaches with comfortable seating suitable for long-distance travel and luggage and washroom facilities, the press release stated.

Tickets can be purchased using credit card or debit by calling 1 844 564-7494 daily between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., or by visiting: www.BCBus.ca

