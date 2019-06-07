Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Neighbours in Nanaimo tried to quiet down partying by taking away patio furniture.

According to an RCMP press release, backyard furniture was stolen from a home in the 400 block of Bruce Avenue overnight Monday, June 3.

Whoever stole the patio furniture left a note reading, “You won’t see your furniture until the parties stop. You are too loud. If you are quiet you’ll get your crap back, The Neighbourhood.”

The police press release noted, “This sounds like some old-fashioned neighbourhood justice. Either way, it’s theft and the owner would like to have their furniture returned.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

editor@nanaimobulletin.com
