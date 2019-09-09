Penticton fire chief and dog Sammy head to Bahamas in wake of Hurricane Dorian

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson, along with disaster recovery dog Sammy, has joined a team of Burnaby firefighters to be boots on the ground help for communities in the Bahamas ravaged by Hurricane Dorian.
Leaving #NYC to #NassauBahamas @pentictonfire rescue dog is traveling well! pic.twitter.com/VZngiSJHwX
— Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) September 8, 2019
The hurricane that caused massive destruction on the Virgin Islands, Bahamas and North Carolina, hit eastern Canada on Sunday.
Finally! We made it, just getting organized, then heading to the base camp. pic.twitter.com/5mZwdOA0DX
— Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) September 8, 2019
The storm, so far, has caused the most destruction in the Bahamas. According to the Associated Press, when Dorian struck the Bahamas last week it was as a Category 5 hurricane with 295 kilometre per hour winds and obliterated thousands of homes.
— Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) September 9, 2019
The government said at least 43 people have died due to the storm and is believed to have caused five deaths in the U.S. Southeast and one in Puerto Rico.
#usar team flying from Nassau to Marsh Harbour today to begin search, rescue and recovery efforts. Great support from #USCoastGuard #NEMA and personal contacts. @IAFF323 @CityofBurnaby @pentictonfire @MayorofBurnaby
Be safe #proudCanadian pic.twitter.com/64kkYnNpNa
— Burnaby Fire (@BurnabyFireDept) September 9, 2019
#usar team landed safely at Marsh Harbour met by #BritishSpecialForces who are taking them to a secure #NEMA contact and then to the #EOC
Devastation everywhere but our team is doing well. @IAFF323 @CityofBurnaby @pentictonfire @MayorofBurnaby pic.twitter.com/kAbjwPyJpp
— Burnaby Fire (@BurnabyFireDept) September 9, 2019
More on this to come.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.