John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder as a result of the incidents that occurred on April 15. He appeared via closed circuit television at Penticton court on May 8 for his arraignment, which has been adjourned until May 29. (Jordyn Thomson — Western News)

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

It was a short but tense second court appearance Wednesday for Penticton resident John Brittain, 68, who faced members of the victims’ families at the city’s courthouse.

Brittain is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the April 15 shootings that took the lives of Darlene Knippelberg, Susan and Barry Wonch and Rudi Winter.

READ MORE: Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court

Brittain’s arraignment was held on May 8 in the Penticton court house, and members of the victims’ families switched seats with the media in the room so that he could “see their faces” when he appeared via closed circuit television.

For about five minutes, Brittain appeared on the screen while the room awaited the judge to enter. While it was mostly silent, few whispers could be heard in the gallery and tears had begun to flow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

The court decided to adjourn this matter for three weeks from now, until May 29 when he will reappear for his arraignment via closed circuit television.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penticton man charged in shooting spree that left 4 dead to appear in court
Next story
Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Just Posted

Category 2 open fires are now prohibited within the Stuart Nechako forest districts

BC Wildfire Service is implementing this prohibition because of dry and hot conditions in the forecast

Smithers resident’s challenge to Coastal GasLink heard by NEB

Lawyers submitted oral arguments on jurisdiction to the board in Calgary last week

Northwest plane-crash victim remembered as selfless member of community

Three people killed and one airlifted to hospital after a Cessna crashed north of Smithers on May 4

Photo Gallery: Wild Goose Chase Run in Vanderhoof a success, says organizer

Three records were broken in the 3.5 km and 8 km categories

Fort St. James coach receives community coach of the year award

Izzy Willick has been coaching athletes for the past 28-years

Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

Surrey won’t reveal highrise that fails to meet building code standards

City of Surrey citing ‘confidentiality concerns’

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

NDP defends new speed cameras coming to 35 intersections

Cameras will automatically send out a ticket to the vehicle’s registered owner should it be speeding

Penticton man charged in quadruple murder makes short but tense court appearance

Family of victims wanted him to “see their faces” at arraignment on May 8, adjourned for three weeks

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Not just contact sports: New UBC research finds surfers downplay risk of concussion, too

Surf Canada implemented a concussion protocol in May 2018

Most Read