Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan joined other mourners to remember the Iran plane crash victims at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (Harjit Sajjan/Twitter)

People come together in Vancouver to mourn Iran plane crash victims

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the U.S.

The national defence minister says last week’s downing of a Ukrainian jetliner is a national tragedy and the government will work tirelessly to get answers for grieving families.

Speaking at a vigil at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Harjit Sajjan said a number of those who died were people who came to Canada in search of a better life.

“There is much work that has been done, but there is a lot more work that needs to be done,” he said.

“We will work tirelessly to make sure we get answers for the families and the families get the right support. We can get through this together.”

The plane was shot down by an Iranian missile a few minutes after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday. All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada.

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the United States.

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix said he was at the Vancouver memorial to honour those who died on the plane.

“We want to honour them because they contributed so much to Canadian society,” he said.

“We are grateful for their contribution and we also want to pay respect to family members and friends who have lost so much in this.”

Nazanin Moghadami, who organized the vigil, said it’s hard to believe that two weeks ago many people were with friends and family getting ready to welcome the new year.

“Little did we know that in three days our world would be upside down.”

Many Iranian-Canadians are worried and fearful that their loved ones in Iran might face another war, she added.

READ MORE: Iran admits it shot down Ukrainian plane by mistake, killing 176 aboard

READ MORE: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown, videos show

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran
Next story
‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

Just Posted

B.C. human rights commissioner asks Canadian government to halt Coastal GasLink

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs said he welcomed the pronouncement

Snowfall warning issued for the Stuart Nechako region

10 to 20 cms of snow expected by the evening today: Environment Canada

What the Wet’suwet’en case says about how Canadian courts address Indigenous law

The First Nations in the area are protesting the 670-kilometre pipeline

Update: Body found in front of Fort Forum Arena was of missing 65-year-old

No suspicious activity in death of Margaret Duncan, police say

Search continues in Fort St. James for missing Margaret Duncan

Duncan’s sister, Jean Felix, is requesting the public to help in the search

Trudeau says meetings with families of Iran plane crash victims gut-wrenching

All 176 people on board, many of them Canadians, were killed

‘All Canadians stand with you:’ Trudeau says Iran plane crash families will get answers

All 176 on board were killed, including 138 who were headed for Canada

Maple Leaf Foods CEO takes aim at U.S. government over plane crash in Iran

176 people were killed when Iran shot down a Boeing plane

People come together in Vancouver to mourn Iran plane crash victims

Iran has admitted the plane was mistaken for a hostile target amid soaring tensions with the U.S.

All-stars Pettersson, Markstrom power Canucks to 4-1 win over Wild

Captain Horvat scores pair of goals for Vancouver

Horse killed, rider injured struck by train during Kamloops snowstorm

Horse and rider were riding near Kamloops during snowstorm

Timbits cereal a novelty, but may dilute Tim Hortons brand, experts say

The expansion into the cereal aisle seeks to introduce sugar-loving tots to the Tim Hortons brand

B.C. VIEWS: Finding hope for B.C.’s salmon

Is enough being done to save the iconic species?

Elections Canada says Wexit Canada is eligible to run candidates federally

A Wexit Canada Facebook post says it plans to nominate 104 candidates

Most Read