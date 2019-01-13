Police and first responders work at the scene where a double-decker city bus struck a transit shelter in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

People injured in deadly Ottawa bus crash are improving, hospital says

Three people were killed and 23 were hurt when a double-decker city bus hopped the curb

A hospital in Ottawa says the people who were critically injured in a deady bus crash Friday have improved.

In a tweet, the Ottawa Hospital says the patients who had been listed in critical condition are now considered to be in serious condition.

Three people were killed and 23 were hurt when a double-decker city bus hopped the curb at a station and crashed into a transit shelter.

The hospital initially said 14 people were taken to hospital in critical condition — two of whom died — and 11 were in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the city says the scene of the crash, the Transitway, will reopen Sunday at 7:30 p.m., more than 48 hours after the collision.

READ MORE: Police release driver after three killed, 23 hurt in Ottawa bus crash

It says people who want to leave a memento or memorial item are asked to do so at two designated areas: the westbound transitway platform on the lower level and the northwest corner of Scott and Athlone.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Young professionals leaving Vancouver over high cost of housing
Next story
Study shows black bears need a variety of salmon species to be healthy

Just Posted

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Column: Come together for the Wet’suwet’en people

Former elected chief and CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance hopes for peace amongst Wet’suwet’en.

Editorial: see the light

Winter driving can be safer for everyone if we simply turn on head and tail lights

China sentences B.C. man to death in drug smuggling case

Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was detained in 2014 and initially sentenced to 15 years in prison

Crow clears security, sets up residence at Vancouver airport

YVR says the crow can stay as long as it wants

Man struck and killed by pickup after escaping burning home in U.S.

It’s unclear if he was trying to flag down help or was disoriented from possible injuries from the fire

Legalization sparks boom in field of marijuana research

Marijuana research was once stigmatized field in Canada

Ottawa police hope to release identities of bus crash victims today

Three people were killed in the crash and rwenty three people were also injured

1 snowmobiler dead in avalanche accident in southeastern B.C.

Rescue crews are still searching for a missing person

Justin Trudeau shuffles federal cabinet

Five ministers and ministers-to-be walked up to Rideau Hall to be sworn in on a frigid Monday morning in Ottawa

Eriksson has 3 points as Canucks thump Panthers 5-1

Vancouver pulls away late to defeat old pal Luongo

Canada helping young Saudi refugee won’t hurt Raif Badawi’s case, wife says

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing her abusive family

Most Read