Protesters and supporters gathered in front of Victoria City Hall after a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

Hundreds of people gathered outside of Victoria’s City Hall on Saturday afternoon after the removal of a contentious statue of Sir John A. Macdonald.

There was a wide representation of people, spanning from those part of the Indigenous Solidarity Working Group, to those associated with extremist vigilante group, The Soldiers of Odin.

Repeatedly, chants of “Hey, hey, ho, ho, white supremacy’s got to go!” rang through the crowd as a megaphone was passed around.

While some people tried to shout over one another, others carried thoughtful conversations with each other.

Those in support were happy to see a the statue of a key figure in the spread of residential schools removed, while those in protest believed that there wasn’t enough discussion about the process, and that Macdonald’s role in the development of Canada was also important.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, who did not attend the protest, was not surprised about the protest, but noted that from here on out a wider discussion would be made to the public about further steps towards reconciliation.

“One of the principles of engagement is you engage on sensitive issues with the most affected people, which we’ve been doing for the past year,” Helps said. “Now that this act has taken place, there’s room for a wider conversation… I think the City Family and council is ready to have a more robust conversation, asking how do we reconcile?”

Some photos of the protest can be seen below.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

Converstaions were had between people holding different opinions on the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue from Victoria City Hall’s front steps. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Protesters and supporters gathered infront of Victoria City Hall after a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

People with different opinions gathered around Victoria City Hall on Saturday to protest or support the removal of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald. While there were disagreements, many people with varying views had conversations about politics, history and race. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Amongst the people who gathered in front of Victoria’s City Hall was an extremist vigilante group called ‘The Soldiers of Odin,’ who stood against others protesting for Indigenous rights. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

People with different opinions gathered around Victoria City Hall on Saturday to protest or support the removal of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald. While there were disagreements, many people with varying views had conversations about politics, history and race. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

People gathered aound Victoria’s City Hall on Saturday to protest or support the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

People gathered around Victoria’s City Hall to protest or support the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Many people expressed their varied opinions at a protest at Victoria’s City Hall, which started after a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed. Here, the man on the left belts “Oh, Canada!” while another man tries to block him out with his own chant. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Many people expressed their varied opinions at a protest at Victoria’s City Hall, which started after a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed. Here, the man on the left belts “Oh, Canada!” after the woman on the right had jumped in and started screaming. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

People gathered aound Victoria’s City Hall on Saturday to protest or support the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

People with different opinions gathered around Victoria City Hall on Saturday to protest or support the removal of the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald. While there were disagreements, many people with varying views had conversations about politics, history and race. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Protesters and supporters gathered in front of Victoria City Hall after a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was removed. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Phoebe Ramsay (left), Samantha, and Lucy Gunn supported the removal of the Sir John A. Macdonald statue from the front steps of Victoria’s City Hall. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Previous story
COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America
Next story
Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Just Posted

Racism and hate still have no place in Fort St. James

Council highlights the communities ongoing efforts to combat hate

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

Boost to campsite locations for 2018 season

Whether you call British Columbia your home or you are entertaining out-of-province… Continue reading

Agricultural economist to study wages for farm workers

According to an information bulletin released by the Ministry of Labour, the… Continue reading

New scholarships available for grad students in B.C.

Students across British Columbia who are currently enrolled in graduate-level degree programs… Continue reading

Trudeau honours Fredericton shooting victims as he opens Toronto street festival

Opening of the street festival included a minute of silence and acknowledged first responders

Motorists urged to be cautious as lightning storms head for some B.C. highways

Thompson Nicola and Okanagan highways to see hail, thunder and lightning, Environment Canada says

How much money should you leave behind after death?

BC Funerals Association says a death in a family unit occurs, on the average, once every 12 years

PHOTOS: Hundreds gather at a B.C. City Hall after removal of Sir John A. Macdonald Statue

People rallied in support and in protest of the removal, carrying signs and chanting

COLUMN: Survival of one of the last migratory herds in North America

The Porcupine Caribou battle to stay alive within the Alaskan National Wildlife Refuge

B.C. Conservatives want a full overhaul of ICBC

Their goal is to reduce insurance rates for B.C. drivers.

Vehicle drives into Quesnel hospital doors in attempted robbery

The police are still looking for the suspects

UPDATED: Matthew Vincent Raymond, 48, charged in Fredericton shooting

Man accused of killing Bobbie Lee Wright, Donnie Robichaud, Const. Robb Costello, Const. Sara Burns

Removal of John A. Macdonald statue at B.C. City Hall met with divided crowd

People debated race and politics while Sir John A. Macdonald was removed from Victoria’s City Hall

Most Read