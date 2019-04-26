Photos: SD91 students collaborate on epic race cars

Elementary school students from across School District 91, competed in a car racing event at Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof, on April 25.

A total of 247 students from Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake and Burns Lake raced cars they built with the help of high school students.

Carl Larson, teacher and organizer of the event said, kids were given a block of wood and had to draw out the cars. After that, the block was given to high school students to cut out.

Once the blocks were cut, they were given back to the elementary school kids who had to sand them, paint them and more, said Larson.

During the competition, the participants also had access to a pit stop where they could get their cars fixed during the event.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter