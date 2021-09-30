Photos: Vanderhoof elementary school students honour National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

National Day of Truth and Reconciliation is being celebrated Sept. 30. The t-shirts were put up a few days prior by students and teachers. (Submitted photo) (Submitted photo) (Submitted photo)

For the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, here is how the day is being honored in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako:

Saik’uz First Nation is holding a sacred fire at the Saik’uz band office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At 2:15 p.m. there will be drumming for the children found buried at residential schools. Light refreshments will be provided. “It’s time to rum for the healing of the survivors of residential schools, and for the healing of the families and communities whose children did not come home,” as written in a social media post by Saik’uz. COVID restrictions are in place. Nak’azdli Whut’en has released a video asking community members their opinion on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation. The video is available here. District of Fort St. James is holding a community breakfast from 9 am to 11 am at Kwah Hall. After that, an afternoon event will be held at Cottonwood Park beginning at 2:15 p.m. with drumming and speakers. Nadleh Whut’en is holding a prayer at 12 p.m. by Archie Patrick. At 1 p.m. there will be guest speakers including Nadleh Councillor Theresa Nooski, Mayor Sarrah Storey, Stellat’en Chief Robert Mitchell, Nadleh Elder Roy Nooski and other dignitaries. At 2:15 p.m. the community will drum for the 215 children found at Kamloops Residential School. COVID-19 protocols are in place.

Editor’s note – To get the list updated, reach out to the editor at aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

