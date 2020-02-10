Sandy Burke, at the six dog sprint on Sunday, Feb. 9 at the Caledonia Classic Sled Dog races. More photos continued on page 7. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Photos:25th Annual Caledonia Classic Dog Sled Races

The 25th Annual Caledonia Classic Dog Sled Races were held over the past weekend.

This year the events started Feb. 7 from Stuart Lake at Cottonwood Park, where the 200 mile race and 100 mile race kicked off the days events.

On Saturday, mushers competed in six dog sprints, one or two dog skijor, four dog sprints, politician’s event, Kid ‘n’ Mutt race. Followed by the day’s competitiveness was a free tour of the Fort St. James National Historic Park and a banquet and silent auction.

On Sunday, mushers and viewers got together for the six-dog sprints, followed by a skijoring event, a four-dog sprint, junior mushers race and a 200 mile banquet.

Results from the event will be made available soon, along with an interview with the organizer and well-known musher Craig Houghton.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Spectators at the Caledonia Classic had some fun with non-competing dogs.(Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Jeff Hill, right and Sandy Burke high-fiving each other while they compete in a close sprint to the finish line. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

(Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Three mushers finishing close to each other. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Stuart Lake in Fort St. James. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Just Posted

