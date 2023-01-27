A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street. (File photo)

A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street. (File photo)

Pickup truck strikes pedestrian near downtown Terrace crosswalk

Impairment ruled out as cause of collision

A pedestrian was struck by a black Dodge pickup truck near the crosswalk of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street in Terrace just before 7 p.m. Jan. 24, according to police and ambulance crews who were on the scene.

One ambulance responded and paramedics cared for the pedestrian, who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and observation.

Police say the driver came forward to officers immediately and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators have ruled out impairment as a cause of the collision as police continue to speak with witnesses and take statements from all parties involved.

 

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
michael.willcock@terracestandard.com

DrivingRCMP Briefs

Previous story
B.C. confirms extended overnight closures for 2 rural Vancouver Island emergency rooms
Next story
‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher

Just Posted

A pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Lakelse Avenue and Sparks Street. (File photo)
Pickup truck strikes pedestrian near downtown Terrace crosswalk

Steelhead Park in downtown Houston, B.C. (File photo)
Houston mayor asks for calm in face of mill closure

Canfor announced Jan. 25 it is closing its Houston sawmill but has a plan, if approved, to build a new one. (Black Press file photo)
MLA calls for strong response following Houston mill closure announcement

A cyclist rolls past the Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on October 13, 2016. After 138 years, including two decades in storage, a house post will be returned to a First Naiton in British Columbia from Harvard University. The house post was bought by a fishing company in 1885 and has been part of the museum’s anthropological artifacts since 1917. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Charles Krupa
Gitxaala house post returning after 138 years, and decades in Harvard storage