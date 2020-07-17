Vanderhoof Lodge. (Photo submitted by Suzanne Wilton, CGL spokesperson)

Pipe installation beginning in August: Coastal GasLink

In a July 17 update, the pipeline company said workforce will continue growing as construction activities ‘ramp up’

In a July update, Coastal GasLink said their workforce is expected to grow more as the company prepares for pipe installation beginning August.

A “significant focus” in June for the pipeline company was to get workforce accomodations ready to receive workers, in addition to health and safety measures being put in place for COVID-19, stated a July 17 news release.

In terms of progress, clearing is underway across the 670-kilometre pipeline route that stretches from Dawson Creek to Kitimat. As per the news release, 21 percent of grading work was also completed last month in Section 8, which covers North of Morice Lake to Kitimat.

Vanderhoof’s Lodge has been built, with workers moving into their accomodation at the end of June.

READ MORE: 200 workers at CGL pipeline camp in Vanderhoof

Meanwhile, in June, Coastal GasLink was issued two non-compliance orders by the provincial Evironmental Assessment office, who found that the company cleared areas without completing the required surveying and planning.

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said 42 wetland areas are affected, whereas the Unist’ot’en (Dark House), of Wet’suwet’en Nation released a statement July 16 that said approximately 300 protected wetland areas are affected along the route.

READ MORE: B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

As a result of the non-compliance orders, the pipeline company must cease construction within 30 metres of wetland areas that are designated as socio-economically important, until surveys are completed and an expert in wetlands conservation has visited each site to find options that will minimize harm caused to the area during construction.

With files from Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative reporter for The Narwhal.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Coastal GasLink

